Man Utd release statement after Mason Greenwood's criminal charges dropped

Manchester United have released a statement outlining their next steps following news that a criminal case against Mason Greenwood had been dropped.

United acknowledged the latest update on Greenwood in an official statement posted to the club's website.

It reads: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

A decision on his future on the field will likely be resolved when United provide their next update. He remained on the club's website in the men's first team squad section following the news of charges being dropped.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 and indefinitely suspended by United. He was eventually released on bail but was arrested again for breaching those conditions, before being charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Greenwood was set to stand trial in November 2023 before the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that all charges in relation to the case against him had been dropped.

The 21-year-old said in a statement: "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."