Man Utd make Rasmus Hojlund & Randal Kolo Muani their Harry Kane transfer alternatives in ongoing No.9 search

Manchester United are reportedly lining up Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani as alternatives to Harry Kane in their ongoing striker search.

Red Devils in the hunt for a goalscorer

France international in their thoughts

As is exciting Danish frontman

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are expected to invest heavily in a new No.9 during the next transfer window, with there currently no suitable options to fill that role at Old Trafford - as Anthony Martial struggles for form and fitness. It has been suggested that Tottenham striker Kane, along with Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, figures prominently on Erik ten Hag’s wish list.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are, however, aware that England captain Kane will not come cheap, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Hojlund and Kolo Muani are considered to be more affordable options. France international Kolo Muani, who is only 24 years of age, has hit 16 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Danish star Hojlund, who is just 20, has registered eight efforts for Atalanta in the current campaign and hit a hat-trick on his senior international debut against Finland during the March break. He, like Kolo Muani, is tied to a contract with his current employers through to 2027.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United are aware that several other clubs – including Chelsea and Bayern Munich – are monitoring Hojlund, but their standing in the global game could work in their favour during any transfer scramble as the highly-rated youngster is said to be a Red Devils supporter.