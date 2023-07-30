Man Utd out to win every competition next season, says Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw reveals Manchester United's ambitious goal to win all competitions in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Man Utd aims for success in every competition

Luke Shaw excited for the new season

Determined to bounce back after last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw expressed his team's determination to compete and succeed in every competition during the 2023/24 season. Speaking ahead of their final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas, Shaw emphasized the positive atmosphere within the squad and their eagerness to improve upon last season's setbacks, particularly their loss in the FA Cup final. The defender conveyed the team's high ambitions and belief in their ability to contend for trophies, especially with the possibility of further strengthening the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we're all really excited... [It's all been] very positive and of course, after ending the season in disappointment [losing in the FA Cup final], I think we've got a lot to improve on this season. Our aim from the start of the season has to be winning every single competition we're in and I feel like if we keep adding more strength to our squad, then why not?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United is aiming to mount a strong challenge across all competitions, showcasing their ambition to be a dominant force in domestic and European football. With the arrival of new signings, the club aims to build on the progress made in recent seasons and compete at the highest level.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will continue their preparations for the upcoming season as they face Dortmund next. The club is also tipped to soon complete the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.