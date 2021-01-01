‘Man Utd ordinary without Fernandes & Liverpool are better’ – Aldridge expects quality to shine through in title tussle

The former Reds striker believes Jurgen Klopp’s side can put down a serious marker at Anfield on Sunday if they stick to what they are good at

Liverpool remain “a better team” than Manchester United heading towards their crunch clash at Anfield, says John Aldridge, with the Red Devils considered to be “pretty ordinary” when Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are taken out of the equation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been leaning heavily on the brilliance of individuals during the 2020-21 campaign.

That approach has served them well, with there a chance that United could head to Merseyside on Sunday perched at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool are aware that, having dominated the domestic scene in 2019-20, the chasing pack has closed in on them this season amid struggles for consistency and keeping key men clear of injury.

Aldridge is, however, of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp’s side remain considerably stronger than rivals from Old Trafford and will prove as much when given a chance to put down a title marker.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “You can give the strikers as much finishing as they want or work through drills with the defence but Jurgen Klopp will be making his players aware of what United are good at this week.

“What they are good at is getting the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on the ball - they’re the danger.

“The rest of their team is pretty ordinary, they’d be coming in fifth or sixth place but those two make them into a team.

“Klopp won’t be going overboard on United this week because we are a better team and we’ve proved that. They’ve simply come closer and it’s about getting the lads to show we mean business.

“We’re in the business part of the season and we need to start now, with the likes of United in particular. It’s time to get back on track.”

Aldridge added on what Liverpool need to do in order to avoid coming unstuck against the Red Devils: “United can only play one way and they can’t defend.

“They’ll back themselves on the break with the pace they’ve got up front but I don’t think the fans would be allowing that!

“I think it’ll be a pretty open game and they’ll sense our weaknesses in trying to hit long balls between young Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“That’s what teams do, they pinpoint that area because our full-backs get forward and take up advanced positions, so then we struggle.

“The left channel is not too bad, because Fabinho looks up and sees it but for the young lads - as well as they’re doing and they are doing superbly - it’s really hard.

“Teams have a lot of quality and players who can put the ball in difficult areas with people chasing them - the likes of which Rashford will do.

“United will be working to capitalise on that area but it’s up to us to do what we’re good at. And that is scoring goals at Anfield.”