Man Utd finally table opening £51m transfer bid for Rasmus Hojlund with Red Devils set to beat PSG to Atalanta striker

Manchester United have finally made an opening £51 million ($66m) bid for coveted Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation has swirled for weeks that United were in talks to sign the Danish striker, and the move is now closer to becoming a reality after the Red Devils finally lodged a bid, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, they may have to see off competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atalanta want at least €70m (£59m/$77m) for Hojlund, and likely won't budge from that figure. The Dane has only been with the club for one season after joining for £14.5m ($18.8m) in 2022, so should La Dea attain their valuation, it would be a massive windfall.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are also keeping tabs on Hojlund, but much will depend on the future of Kylian Mbappe, and the French giants won't move for the Atalanta man until his potential departure.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND? With Atalanta's finances among the strongest in Serie A, the club are in no rush to sell the player, and won't shift from their demands. Therefore, the ball is firmly in United's court if they want a deal to happen.