Man Utd consider offer for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka but face competition from Liverpool and Juventus

- Man Utd considering move for Goretzka
- Goretzka fell out of favour under Tuchel
- Liverpool & Juventus also eyeing Goretzka
WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have looking at the Bayern Munich star for a long time now and could submit a formal offer to sign him from the Bundesliga champions this summer, Sky Sports claims. The Premier League side are in need of a quality central midfielder and there have been talks held internally over the possibility of signing the German international.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further suggests that as well as United, Juventus and a host of other European clubs are reportedly keen on signing Goretzka. The Serie A side are also looking to overhaul their midfield this season while Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Liverpool are also chasing the player.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Goretzka fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel during the club's pre-season tour of Asia as the coach preferred new signing Konrad Laimer over the 28-year-old.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Last month, Goretzka clarified that he is happy at Bayern and is not considering a move away from the club. But after losing his place in the starting lineup, he could now consider a move to either England or Italy.