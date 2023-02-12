Man Utd are NOT in the Premier League title race & Erik ten Hag knows it - Gary Neville

Gary Neville has insisted Manchester United are not in the title-race, and says Erik ten Hag proved that with his team selection against Leeds.

Huge game against Barcelona coming up

Rested key players

Suggests Europa League is a priority

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils managed to pick up all three points at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho netting late goals to seal a 2-0 win. Ten Hag will no doubt be delighted with the win, especially as he rested key defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane while handing surprise starts to Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the heart of the defence instead. Neville thinks the Dutchman's chosen lineup spoke volumes over his belief in the team's title chances, though, and has suggested he had one eye on the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off clash with Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, the United legend said: "I genuinely don’t think they are in the Premier League title race.

"I was thinking Erik ten Hag has actually prioritised the Barcelona game this week. He’s put Martinez and Varane on the bench and saved them for Barcelona and played Shaw and Maguire at centre-back.

"If he thought he could win the Premier League he would obviously prioritise that so I think even he’s thinking the title is beyond them. He got away with it today and it’s worked but I just don’t think they can win the Premier League. They’ve got so many games and I just don’t think they’re at the level of Man City and Arsenal right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even though the Red Devils moved to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table, the Gunners have played two fewer games than United, while Manchester City sit two points and one place higher up in the table too. United's best chance of silverware may well be in cup competition, with a Carabao Cup final date already booked and the FA Cup also still up for grabs alongside the Europa League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? United will face Barca at Camp Nou on Thursday before hosting Leicester City in the Premier League three days later.