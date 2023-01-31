No d*ckheads at Man Utd! New transfer policy revealed as Red Devils tired of being at 'mercy of troublemakers'

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold reportedly instituted a new transfer policy last summer after frustration about the club's troublemakers.

Arnold doesn't usually meddle in scouting

But insisted club stop pursuing "d*ckheads"

Man Utd bolstered their squad after comment

WHAT HAPPENED? The executive was tired of seeing the club at the mercy of troublemakers and problem players, according to The Telegraph, and felt the need to step in and emphasise a change in policy.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Richard exerted just the right level of accountability, which is a CEO’s job,” said an unnamed source in the report, who added that the CEO told club leaders "no d*ckheads" should be signed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Arnold's statement, United finished the summer window by signing Casemiro and Antony, and had recently brought in Christian Eriksen, touted as another positive dressing room presence. Arnold took over responsibilities from Ed Woodward in early 2022.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Eriksen has been ruled out three months because of an ankle injury, but Casemiro and Antony will continue to be key members of the squad during the second half of the season as the Red Devils try to hold on to their top-four place.