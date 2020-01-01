'Man Utd need a player to unlock things' - Ferdinand believes Red Devils are lacking 'quality' in midfield

A former Old Trafford favourite was left frustrated after watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side labour to a goalless draw in the FA Cup

Manchester United need someone capable of producing a "bit of magic" in midfield, according to Rio Ferdinand, with a 0-0 draw against Wolves highlighting their lack of imagination going forward.

The Red Devils were unable to find the net in their third-round FA Cup tie at Molineux on Saturday, failing to register a single shot on target over the course of the 90 minutes.

Substitute Marcus Rashford came closest for the visitors when his deflected effort struck the woodwork, but Wolves managed to carve out more clear cut chances than their opponents.

United have struggled for consistency throughout the 2019-20 campaign, having been unable to find a way through teams content to sit back and absorb pressure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's cause has not been helped by Paul Pogba's absence, with the France international restricted to just two cameo appearances since suffering an ankle injury at the end of September.

Pogba is set to undergo surgery on the issue again this month, with Solskjaer confirming that he will likely be out of action for another three to four weeks.

And Ferdinand believes United are desperately short on creativity across the middle of the park without Pogba, as he told BT Sport after the stalemate at Wolves.

"They need a player who is going to come in and unlock things when it’s tight like this," he said. "When teams are putting a good system in front of them, two blocks there just waiting to be broken down, that’s when you need the quality.

"That’s when you need someone in the middle of the park who can put a ball over a full-back’s head from 30, 40 yards [away] and get the winger one versus one or put him in on goal from that area.

"At the moment in that team, I don’t see someone who’s capable or actually willing to do that and take that chance.

"And that’s why the Paul Pogba situation is so frustrating for me as a Man United fan and a Man United man.

"You want your best players out there, Paul Pogba on fire and on song is that type of player to make that difference."

A number of supporters and experts have questioned whether Solskjaer is the right man to take United forward in recent months, with Ferdinand among those disheartened by their struggles.

When asked if he can see where the club are heading under the Norwegian's stewardship, the ex-Red Devils defender responded: "Not super clearly yet.

"I still think it’s a work in progress, the problem has been the inconsistency. Recently they’ve beaten Spurs and [Manchester] City and you think they are on the right path, we can see it, they are moving forward.

"Then they go and put in a performance like they did against Arsenal and it was disheartening seeing that game.

"But I think with the young players and the players he’s got out, the inconsistency is not understandable but you can understand where it’s coming from."