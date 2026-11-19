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Former Manchester United defender Ashley Young believes the club must move on from captain Bruno Fernandes. He has urged the Red Devils to replace the Portuguese midfielder with Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White as a new era begins under Mauricio Pochettino.

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Time for a change at Old Trafford

Former United winger Young has sensationally urged his old club to part ways with Fernandes. The 32-year-old midfielder has consistently been the standout performer at Old Trafford since his arrival from Sporting in January 2020. However, major doubts are now growing over his long-term future in as a new era dawns.

With Pochettino arriving this week, the squad faces a significant tactical and transitional period. Fernandes is reportedly entering the final few months of his current contract. The Portuguese playmaker has already rejected two offers to extend his stay, placing his future in serious jeopardy.

Young backs Gibbs-White as perfect replacement

Young firmly believes the perfect successor is already playing in the Premier League. He feels Forest attacking midfielder Gibbs-White is perfectly primed for a massive transfer step up. The former England international shared his candid thoughts while speaking on the Overlap Daily. He praised Fernandes for his service but insisted the Red Devils urgently need a fresh focal point.

"He’s been unbelievable for the club, the standout performer," Young explained when discussing the current captain. "But there’s been so much that’s come about. He’s turned down another contract, we’re hearing.

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"You want to build around a player. He’s 33 next year. Age is nothing but a number, but he’s not in his peak. I wouldn’t say past it, but he’s getting older now."

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Building a team for the future

Gibbs-White turns 27 in January and recently earned his way into the senior England squad. His consistently impressive performances have firmly cemented him as a talismanic figure for Forest. Young feels the physical demands of top-flight football are catching up with the current United captain.

"For me, I would go and sign Morgan Gibbs-White," Young noted. "I'm just throwing that name out there. But you’re thinking a number 10 and you want to build a team around a player.

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"He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s just got in the England squad. I think he’s got the capabilities to go and play for – no disrespect to Nottingham Forest – a bigger club. And I think he’s someone that Manchester United need, in his peak years. I think he’s shown more than enough at Nottingham Forest to be able to go and say I can play for a bigger club like Manchester United and take the weight of that."

Pochettino faces crucial transfer decisions

United do retain an official option to extend Fernandes' current deal by a further month. Executing this contractual move would prevent their experienced captain from leaving on a free transfer in the summer. Activating that specific clause could still see the veteran midfielder sold in 2027 to generate vital transfer funds. The arrival of Pochettino adds intense pressure on the boardroom to resolve this tense contract standoff quickly. Meanwhile, Gibbs-White will undoubtedly remain on the radar of top European clubs if his fine domestic form continues.