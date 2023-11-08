Bad omen! Man Utd match 50-year-old unwanted record with disastrous Champions League defeat at Copenhagen

Manchester United suffered their ninth defeat of the season against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Man Utd lose ninth game

First time in 50 years

Lost 4-3 to Copenhagen

WHAT HAPPENED? With the 4-3 defeat against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday, United have now lost nine out of their first 17 games across all competitions of the season, something that has happened for the first time in 50 years.

Incidentally, the 1973-74 season was the last time that the Red Devils got relegated from the top division after finishing 21st among 22 teams with 32 points from 42 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the club's third defeat in four Champions League appearances in the ongoing campaign as they are last in the group. In the Premier League, they have suffered five losses in 11 games and are currently eighth in the table. They also crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing 3-0 against Newcastle last week.

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag's side will next face Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday.