Man Utd receiving Mason Greenwood training data as forward is filmed at public park ahead of imminent announcement on his future

Manchester United are reportedly receiving data from Mason Greenwood's training sessions as the club prepares to clarify his future.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

He has also not been allowed to train at Carrington for the past 18 months, and despite those charges being dropped in February 2023, United began an internal investigation to decide the forward's future at Old Trafford.

With the Premier League giants yet to decide whether Greenwood should be re-integrated into the United squad, he has been pictured and filmed training in public parks.

Article continues below

TheManchester Evening News reports he has been training with a former Red Devils junior coach who has conducted individual sessions with United youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Dan Gore. United are examining data from those sessions ahead of their official public communication on Greenwood.

The Manchester outfit are expected to make an announcement on Greenwood's future before their first Premier League game of the season against Wolves on Monday, August 14.

Greenwood, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025, has reportedly been suspended on full pay (approximately £75,000 a week) since his arrest in January 2022.

He has also been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly interested in a temporary deal.