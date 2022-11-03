Man Utd loanee Amad is a 'real talent' & no longer a 'young lad who needs blooding', says Sunderland boss Mowbray

Sunderland coach Tony Mowbray hailed Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo as a 'real talent' after he scored against Huddersfield in the Championship.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivorian scored in the dying embers of the game to hand Sunderland a 2-0 victory over the Black Cats in the Championship. Diallo has been in a rich vein of form for Sunderland and scored his second goal in three matches. He is gradually finding his mojo in his new surroundings after a difficult start and has been handed three consecutive starts by manager Mowbray. The tactician was delighted with his performance and praised the youngster's improvement at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've got total confidence that Amad is a first-team footballer now. His tightness with the ball, the goals he can score when he breaks away and he dances past people he looks as if he’s sharp and a real talent. It’s taken Amad a bit of time to make an impact, but he’s not a young unknown," the coach told reporters after the win.

He added, "Man United bought him from Atalanta for a lot of money and he’s with us to play football and experience the expectation of a big crowd. He’s scored two goals now in just over a week and that’s good for the team because I feel I have unearthed another starter now. He’s gone past the stage where he’s a young lad who needs blooding."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It took some time for Diallo to adapt to the methods of Mowbray. In early October he was made to appear for Sunderland's under-21s against Leeds and played the full 90 minutes but without making much impact. However, it now seems that he has finally settled in at the Stadium of Light and earned the trust of his manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO? After impressing against Huddersfield, Diallo will aim to continue his rich vein of form on Saturday at home to Cardiff City.