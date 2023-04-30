Man Utd and Liverpool target Djordje Petrovic sets new record with latest penalty save for New England Revolution

New England Revolution's Djordje Petrovic broke a MLS record on Saturday, becoming the fastest goalkeeper to save five penalties.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool and Manchester United target Djorde Petrovic managed to help New England Revolution to a draw against FC Cincinnati as he spectacularly saved a 30th-minute penalty from Luciano Acosta. This was the Serbian's fifth penalty save in MLS having played only 31 games so far, a record in the league.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The penalty save helped the Revs draw against their current Eastern Conference rivals, a result that helped New England maintain their first place over FC Cincinnati. His performance will also put more sets of eyeballs on the keeper who might get a summer move to Europe.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? New England Revs have a three-game away run as they look to maintain their first place in the Eastern Conference. They next face off against Toronto before their visit to the DRV PNK Stadium.

