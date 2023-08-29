Manchester United could beat Liverpool in securing the signature of Japan's Women's World Cup star Hinata Miyazawa.

Red Devils ahead of Reds

WSL transfer window open until September 14

WHAT HAPPENED? The two English giants are currently competing to sign Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, but the Red Devils are currently favourites to land the Japanese midfielder, according to ata football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miyazawa enjoyed great success in the recently concluded Women's World Cup where she scored five goals in the competition including four in the group stages as Japan qualified for the knockouts by topping their group.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United and Liverpool have time until September 14 - the end of the WSL summer transfer window - to negotiate a deal with Miyazawa who is currently plying her trade with WE League side Mynavi Sendai.