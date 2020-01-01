Man Utd-linked Chiesa should 'stay in Italy', says Nuno Gomes

The ex-Viola striker feels thinks the winger has the talent to play for a top team in England or Spain, but would love him to stay put

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa should ignore links with Manchester United and remain in Italy, according to Nuno Gomes.

United, Chelsea, Juventus and Inter have been among the European heavyweights credited with an interest in Chiesa ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gomes represented Fiorentina between 2000 and 2002, during which time he won the Coppa Italia, and thinks the Italy international would be best served by further development before leaving Serie A.

However, the ex-Portugal forward also acknowledged that the 22-year-old has impressive experience for his age, and says he has the ability to play in the Premier League or La Liga should he wish to do so.

"In my opinion, a young player like him should stay in Italy," Gomes said to Stats Perform News.

"It would be his best choice. He is still 22 so another couple of seasons will make him improve before leaving to another country.

"But for sure he would be ready for LaLiga or the Premier League. He has already been an international many times and has much experience under his belt in Serie A, a very tough league.

"He will be ready for an adventure abroad but the choice must be his and Fiorentina's."

Chiesa has contributed six goals and three assists to Fiorentina's Serie A cause this season, the highest totals in both categories across the entire squad for 2019-20.

Gomes played alongside Chiesa's father, Enrico, during his time with La Viola, and sees plenty of similarities with his former team-mate.

"When I watch Federico, I see his father Enrico who was such a great striker," added Gomes.

"I have almost never seen anybody shooting like him. His eyes were always set on the target to strike, he was amazing at set pieces. Left or right foot, the shot was so easy for him.

"When I watch Federico I see a bit of his father, the style, the speed, the easy way at shooting without any preparation and a powerful kick like his father. A lot in Federico resembles his dad Enrico."

Chiesa will be back in action with Fiorentina when Serie A resumes later this month, as Giuseppe Lachini's look ahead to a meeting with Brescia on June 22.