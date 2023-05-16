'I don't understand the hostility!' - Jamie Carragher posts 'just banter' Richard Keys GIF as he backs down in Rio Ferdinand 'clown' row

Rio Ferdinand "doesn't understand the hostility" of Jamie Carragher as he considers his ex-England team-mate "a loving guy" despite "clown" comment.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool defender called Ferdinand a "clown" over their differences following a penalty call in the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and AC Milan in the Champions League last week. After Lautaro Martinez went down inside the box, referee Gil Manzano pointed to the spot but chose to overturn his decision following a VAR intervention. While speaking as a pundit for BT Sport, Ferdinand claimed that it was a “stonewall” penalty and the original call should have stood. However, Carragher did not agree with his former international team-mate and was "happy to call him a clown" for thinking otherwise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ferdinand, while speaking on his FIVE platform on YouTube, seemed to be somewhat dismayed by Carragher's unexpected comment.

"Every time I see him it's all love man. I’m a loving guy, we hug and we shake hands and have a little laugh. I don't understand why he came in with hostility, it's a hostile energy and I don’t understand it. He’s been on our show, we see each other and it's all cool. He used to carry my boots when we were with England, he always showed me love," Ferdinand said.

"I don’t know where that energy has come from and that's all I want him to tell me is where that energy comes from. Is it real energy or not? I need to know so when I see him I'll ask him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time that the duo had differences in opinion as they had their daggers drawn at each other over Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement at Manchester United towards the end of the Portuguese’s second spell at Old Trafford.

However, once the FIVE video went viral, Carragher tried to diffuse the situation quickly and sent out a tweet to Ferdinand with a GIF featuring Richard Keys reading: "Please. It was just banter."

WHAT NEXT? Fans can expect another round of fire being exchanged between Carragher and Ferdinand when the duo meet next in the studio.

Meanwhile, Inter will lock horns against AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday evening at the San Siro.