Man Utd star Jones admits to Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City & Arsenal snubs

The England international was a much sought-after talent when on the books at Blackburn, with the Red Devils winning the race for his signature

Phil Jones has revealed that he snubbed advances from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in order to join Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2011.

After graduating out of the academy ranks at Blackburn, a versatile operator quickly became a much sought-after talent.

Premier League giants were quick to piece together official approaches, with Jones having his pick of English football’s elite.

He eventually settled on a switch to Old Trafford, with opportunities to head for Anfield, Stamford Bridge, the Etihad Stadium or Emirates Stadium passed up.

Jones, who has now taken in 224 appearances across nine years at United, told MUTV of a big career call and the impact Ferguson had on that: “He was there for my first two years and he was the one who brought me from Blackburn – I’m forever grateful to him for doing that.



“I had offers from other clubs. I could have gone to a host of clubs: [Manchester] City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton.

“He was the last person I’d spoke to and I remember walking back out with my agent and saying: ‘I want to sign for Man Utd.’ That was it. We hadn’t even discussed any personal terms, but I knew that was the club I wanted to sign for.”

Jones savoured Premier League title glory under Ferguson in 2012-13, as the legendary Scot prepared to head into retirement.

That success was the 13th enjoyed by one of the finest coaches to ever enter a dugout, with England international Jones adding on a United icon: “His understanding of every player [set him apart].

“His understanding and level of communications with those players was the best I’ve ever been involved with.



“He understood everyone in terms of: ‘Do I need to give them a rest? Do I need to play him? Give him an arm around the shoulder? Do I need to go full hairdryer treatment? Do I need to give him some time off?’



“He knew exactly how to handle every situation. For me, that’s what’s made him the best.

“People know he was a wonderful manager – he’s one of the greatest managers ever – but people don’t know what he was like away from the pitch with players’ families. It was very important.”