Man Utd's Jones: I'm still good enough to play at the highest level

Phil Jones believes that he is still good enough to continue to play at the highest level, as the Manchester United defender eyes a return to regular football following several years sat on the sidelines.

The former England defender made his long-awaited return to first-team action earlier this season, ending a 712-day absence after a debilitating run of injuries kept him out of consistent action.

Yet his chances have still been limited since his first game back in January, and a reported loan move to Bordeaux collapsed - but the 30-year-old says that he feels fortunate enough to have had the career he has had, and that he still thinks he can offer more over the coming years.

"I feel lucky," Jones told The Guardian. “I’m 100% lucky to have played in two World Cups, been through the Euros and had some fantastic moments at Old Trafford with some amazing players.

"Of course people say: ‘You should have done this, you could have done that, blah blah blah.’ But I feel so lucky.

“I’m still only 30 and I’ve missed a lot of football. I’m hoping to recapture some form and enjoy playing football. When I was out injured it was a difficult time but I’ll never give up. I feel like I’m still good enough and I’ve got a lot to give. So I’m hopeful. I’m ready to play again.”

Jones eyes regular return after horror absence

One of a handful of players among the current Manchester United crop to actually win the Premier League, alongside stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea, Jones has often found himself battling against a less-than-stellar reputation on the field.

But his admirers remain many, and even if he has to bring the curtain down on his stay at Manchester United, he is unlikely to be short of potential suitors who would consider his experience crucial.

"Let’s see what happens," he added. "I’m hoping I can get some game time and I’m giving everything in training every day."

