Man Utd in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Rabiot with transfer fee agreed for De Jong alternative

The Red Devils are looking to bring the France international to Old Trafford in case they fail to land a Barcelona talisman

Manchester United are in talks to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, having already reached an agreement over a fee with the Serie A side, GOAL understands. However, the Premier League team have not yet struck a deal with the midfielder.

United are in the market for a new midfielder and while long-term target Frenkie de Jong remains their top priority, they are looking at alternatives in case they are unable to convince the Netherlands international to leave Barcelona.

What do we know about Man Utd's transfer bid for Rabiot?

After coming to an agreement with Juventus over a reported £15 million ($18m) fee, the Old Trafford club have entered into negotiations with Rabiot's agent and mother, Veronique.

They are yet to agree on personal terms, but the midfielder is said to be looking for a way out of Turin this summer.

France international Rabiot, 27, was a regular in Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI last season but has now entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, and sat out their pre-season tour of the United States due to personal reasons.

Man Utd miss out on Sesko and Ruiz

United have also been after a few more transfer targets this summer in the shape of Benjamin Sesko, Marko Arnautovic and Napoli star Fabian Ruiz.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Sesko, 19, is one Erik ten Hag's team have been chasing over the course of the window.

It has been reported that the Slovenia international is close to sealing a move to German outfit RB Leipzig, however, the transfer will not go through until next summer.

United had been eyeing Sesko as a long-term prospect and they are still looking to bring in a more immediate option to strengthen their attack.

A bid for 33-year-old Arnautovic is said to have been rejected by Bologna and his agent confirmed that an offer has come in.

Meanwhile, Ruiz was lined up as another alternative option to De Jong but the Spain international is reported to have agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain.