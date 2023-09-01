Erik ten Hag gets his man! Man Utd agree loan deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat with purchase option set at €25m

- Man Utd to pay €10m loan fee
- Deal will also include a purchase option
- Erik ten Hag lands his top midfield target
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils will pay a
€10m (£8.5m) loan fee to take the midfielder on a season-long loan. The transfer will also include a purchase option set at €25m (£21m).
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina are already closing in on a replacement for Amrabat. The Italian side have reached an agreement to sign Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo, as reported by Romano.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? United pulled back from signing Chelsea's Marc Cucurrella and opted for Sergio Reguilon instead as they did not want to pay a sizeable loan fee. It now looks as though will also land Amrabat before the window closes.