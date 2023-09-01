Erik ten Hag gets his man! Man Utd agree loan deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat with purchase option set at €25m

Soham Mukherjee
Sofyan Amrabat Manchester United Feature GFXGetty
S. AmrabatManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersFiorentinaSerie A

Manchester United have reportedly agreed pay a €10 million (£8.55m/$10.85m) loan fee for Sofyan Amrabat and the deal will include a buy option.

  • Man Utd to pay €10m loan fee
  • Deal will also include a purchase option
  • Erik ten Hag lands his top midfield target

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils will pay a 10m (£8.5m) loan fee to take the midfielder on a season-long loan. The transfer will also include a purchase option set at 25m (£21m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina are already closing in on a replacement for Amrabat. The Italian side have reached an agreement to sign Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo, as reported by Romano.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Sofyan-Amrabat(C)GettyImagesErik ten Hag Man Utd 2023-24

WHAT NEXT? United pulled back from signing Chelsea's Marc Cucurrella and opted for Sergio Reguilon instead as they did not want to pay a sizeable loan fee. It now looks as though will also land Amrabat before the window closes.

Next matches

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

102450 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 45%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 12%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
102450 Votes

Editors' Picks