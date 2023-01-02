Man Utd emerge as favourites to land Gladbach star Thuram in January - and for a bargain transfer fee

Manchester United are in the market to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and are in pole position to land attacker Marcus Thuram.

Man Utd want to replace Ronaldo

Leading Thuram race

Inter can't afford striker

WHAT'S HAPPENING? United are leading the race to sign Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach after Inter were priced out of a move for the France international. The Red Devils have been in talks with Thuram for some time as they seek a replacement for Ronaldo, according to La Repubblica. Erik ten Hag's side want to bring in Thuram in January, with the Bundesliga outfit wanting around €15 million (£13m/$16m) for the attacker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has said Man Utd won't rush into any decisions regarding a new forward. The manager has made it clear the club want the "right player" and that any move needs to be at the right price too. Man Utd have already missed out on Cody Gakpo, but Thuram certainly appears to be a more affordable option for the Red Devils.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? In the current Bundesliga season, Marcus Thuram has the most shots (56), shots on target (30) and expected goals (9.5).

WHAT NEXT FOR THURAM? The Bundesliga is currently in the midst of a winter break which means Thuram is not due to return to action until January 22 when Gladbach take on Bayer Leverkusen.