‘Man Utd are exciting but have to win something’ – Robson encouraged by progress under Solskjaer

The former Red Devils captain believes shrewd transfer business and youth development has the Old Trafford outfit heading in the right direction

Manchester United have become “enjoyable to watch again”, says Bryan Robson, but the former Red Devils captain admits promise must now be turned into tangible success.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hauled a fallen giant back to its feet and established forward momentum once more.

His side are currently 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, with a top-four finish in the Premier League, FA Cup glory and a Europa League triumph all there to be shot at.

An exciting young side, led by the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial, are making impressive progress on multiple fronts.

They are, however, considered to require major silverware in order to bring a real feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.

United legend Robson told The Mirror: “These next few weeks are going to really define just where the lads are up to.

“In my last couple of years at the club, when we won the first Premier League, then the double the next season, we'd look at each other and think 'Nah, we'll not get beat today'.

“That's how you get that confidence and belief in each other to go on and win things.

“I think United are getting close to that, but what they have to do is win something to get that belief that they can really challenge Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

“If we can beat Chelsea and get to the FA Cup final, we've also got a great chance in the Europa League and hopefully we can finish in the top four.

“The most important thing for the club and for the team to develop under Ole is to be back in the Champions League next season.”

Robson believes shrewd recruitment has allowed United to get back on track, with Solskjaer having spent well in tweaking and rebuilding a squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils great added: “Ole has done a fantastic job, with the way the club wanted him to come in, get some of the older players out and bring some of the younger lads through.

“He's knitted them together really well and his signings have been excellent. Players like Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes have been excellent signings.

“That's why they're on a run like they are now, because his signings have been great.

“The development of young players like Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood has also been great – they're improving all the time.

“I was a manager for 12 years and I've always said you need a bit of time. You're more or less judged on your signings and, if you recruit well, the team will be decent.

“That's exactly what Ole's done. He's signed really good players, brought young players through who are improving, and the confidence in the squad is really high.

“I think the thing United fans are really pleased about is the type of football we're playing right now.

“It's attacking and quick-breaking, what United fans were used to under Sir Alex and even before that - we're enjoyable to watch again.”