‘Man Utd are exciting, you can’t wait to watch them’ – Scholes encouraged by class of 2020

The Red Devils legend, who helped the club to an enviable haul of major honours, is enjoying watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top four-chasing side

Manchester United have become “exciting” to watch for the first time in years, says Paul Scholes, with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford offering cause for optimism.

The Red Devils did drop points in their most recent outing, with a 2-2 draw at home to Southampton preventing them from clambering into the Premier League’s top four.

Champions League qualification remains very much on the cards, though, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having gone unbeaten through their last 18 games in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes has been a talismanic presence in that run, but the Portuguese is assisted by a star-studded supporting cast.

Home-grown talents such as Rashford and Greenwood have thrived, while Paul Pogba is looking to add consistency to his game after overcoming form and fitness issues.

United legend Scholes is encouraged by what he has seen, with a man who collected 11 top-flight crowns in his remarkable career telling Premier League Productions: “It’s such a difference from what we saw before Christmas.

“You just can’t wait to watch them play now and for the last five or six years it’s not been like that.

“It’s exciting and we can’t wait to watch these young players – Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, young players playing at the top end of the pitch in a really good team now.

“It’s exciting. They are local lads as well. You couldn’t get any better.”

United did miss the chance to establish further momentum during their meeting with the Saints.

Michael Obafemi snatched a late leveller at Old Trafford to ensure that the visitors left with something, but Scholes is not overly concerned by that slight setback as the Red Devils’ top-four fate remains in their own hands with three games left to take in.

A member of the fabled Class of ‘92 added: “I don't think it's changed that much.

“Obviously they would have liked to have won the game and get into the top three. But they've still got to win the games.

“Even if they'd won 3 or 4-1, it didn't really matter. They've still got to beat Crystal Palace, West Ham, and then Leicester. I still think that's the case.

“Leicester will be a difficult game, we know that. But it's exciting until the end of the season for neutrals to watch.”

United will be back in action when taking in a meeting with Palace on Thursday, before their attention then shifts away from Premier League matters and towards an FA Cup semi-final date with Chelsea at Wembley.