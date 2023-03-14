Man Utd eager to avoid Harry Kane transfer 'nightmare' as they switch focus to Victor Osimhen & Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United are reportedly eager to avoid any "nightmare" negotiations with Tottenham for Harry Kane, and will focus on alternative targets.

United in pursuit of a striker

Kane seemed to be their top priority

Might focus on Osimhen and Vlahovic instead of Kane

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Kane in recent months, but are not willing to get involved in a drawn-out saga with Tottenham this summer. According to ESPN, they are wary of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's hardball tactics and will instead put their efforts into a potential deal for Napoli's Victor Osimhen or Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic. United don't want to go through the "nightmare" of dealing with Levy again, having seen transfer negotiations for Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov drag on until the summer deadline day back in 2008.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane will be entering the final 12 months of his Spurs contract in the summer and the north London club are willing to give their all to prevent him from leaving, The Athletic reports. They have already started initial talks with the striker and are "not even considering a sale" at the moment.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are determined to bring in a new No.9 this summer, with Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst having failed to deliver regular goals since his January switch to Old Trafford. Osimhen has been a revelation at Napoli this season, scoring 19 goals in 22 Serie A matches - which makes him an exciting proposition. Vlahovic, meanwhile, might be available at a bargain price if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are set to take on Real Betis away from home in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the Europa League on Thursday.