Man Utd consider Mason Greenwood loan transfer with Erik ten Hag reluctant to sell forward

Manchester United are reportedly considering sanctioning a loan move for Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has not figured for the Premier League club since a 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22, 2022.

Greenwood was suspended by United amid allegations of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

Those charges were dropped by Greater Manchester Police in February, but United have continued to conduct their own internal investigation.

That process remains ongoing, but a decision on Greenwood’s future is said to be close.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are “leaning towards” a loan agreement for the one-cap England international.

There is said to be reluctance on manager Erik ten Hag's part to agree a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood has not returned to training at United’s Carrington base, but he has been spotted working with a private instructor.

Greenwood – who has been linked with teams in Italy and Turkey - remains under contract until 2025 and has made 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals.