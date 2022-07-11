Man Utd confirm Maguire as captain despite highly criticised form

The England international was panned for his performances last season but his new coach has faith in him

Harry Maguire will remain captain of Manchester United for the 2022-23 season, Erik ten Hag has confirmed. The centre-back faced heavy criticism for his performances last term, with many questioning his leadership qualities, but the new coach insists he is the right choice for the role and has explained his decision.

The objections to Maguire's captaincy and the arrival of the Dutch manager resulted in speculation that the armband would be passed on to someone else.

However, Ten Hag clarified on Monday that the England international would continue as the leader of the Red Devils.

What did Ten Hag say about Maguire?

"Harry Maguire is the captain," Ten Hag said at a press conference.

"Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time, but he is an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt about this issue."

Why has Maguire been criticised?

Maguire faced intense criticism throughout United's disappointing 2021-22 campaign under previous coaches Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The 29-year-old's performance in United's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of rivals Manchester City in March stood out and resulted in many calling for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

His former Hull City team-mate Ahmed Elmohamady insisted days after that match that Maguire "can't handle this pressure" that comes with the role and called for Cristiano Ronaldo to take it on next season.

Meanwhile, ex-United captain Nemanja Vidic called for him to be dropped from the team because of his damaged confidence. However, Rio Ferdinand came to Maguire's defence as he highlighted his "phenomenal" performances for England but stressed that United do not play to his strengths.

Maguire was also targeted by supporters while on international duty with England, with many jeering the defender in April. Maguire even had to get the police involved at one stage as he received a bomb threat that same month.

