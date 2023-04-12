Man Utd confirm HUGE Marcus Rashford injury blow ahead of Europa League quarter-final showdown against Sevilla

Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford "will be unavailable for a few games" on the eve of their Europa League tie with Sevilla.

WHAT HAPPENED: The England international limped off during United's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, and went straight down the tunnel to receive treatment. Following further examinations by the club's medical staff, the Red Devils have released an official statement confirming that Rashford will miss the first leg of their quarter-final clash with Sevilla due to a muscle injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have not given a timeframe for Rashford's recovery but he will now be out for a "few games", which comes as a huge blow to Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman voiced his anger after the forward picked up the knock against Everton while suggesting that the current fixture schedule is too demanding.

"Some things you can't avoid but it was avoidable," the United boss told reporters. "Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game [last week vs. Newcastle] and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it's not right.

"You run the risk, the players can't recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford is way out in front as United's top goalscorer this season with 28 to his name from 47 appearances across all competitions.

More to follow.