Man Utd close to sealing record deal for American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce - but refuse to budge on Mary Earps transfer stance

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce amid the Mary Earps transfer saga.

WHAT HAPPENED? Earps has been linked with a move to Arsenal, among other sides, ever since she returned from the Women's World Cup last month. United, however, have insisted the 30-year-old is staying put, despite reportedly receiving a £100,000 ($124,650) bid for the keeper - which has since been rejected. Now, the Red Devils are inching closer to a record-breaking deal for OL Reign stopper Tullis-Joyce, claims the Daily Mail. The report adds that Earps is unlikely to leave the Manchester outfit before Thursday's transfer deadline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earps is out of contract at the end of next season and reportedly did want to leave the club, with Arsenal understood to have had multiple bids rejected. The arrival of Tullis-Joyce, 26, will create competition for Earps this season but would also give them a ready-made replacement if the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award winner decides to move on next summer. If Tullis-Joyce signs as expected, backup keeper Sophie Baggaley is reportedly likely to leave United.

WHAT NEXT? The WSL season gets underway on October 1, with United beginning their campaign away at Aston Villa.