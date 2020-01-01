Man Utd claim Premier League first with away goals streak

The Red Devils have continued their prolific run of form on the road with another impressive attacking display at Bramall Lane

Manchester United have claimed a Premier League first by extending their away goals streak at Sheffield United.

United made the trip to Bramall Lane to take on Chris Wilder's struggling Blades on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came into the clash knowing a win could take them up to sixth in the Premier League table with a game in hand on leaders and reigning champions Liverpool, but they got off to the worst possible start after falling behind with just five minutes on the clock.

More teams

Dean Henderson, who was handed a rare start ahead of David de Gea in the United net, was caught dawdling on the ball by Oliver Burke after receiving back-pass from Harry Maguire, with the Sheffield United star able to knock the ball back to David McGoldrick to fire into an empty net.

That stunning error seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the visitors, who managed to hit back in the 26th minute via Marcus Rashford.

The England international latched onto a floated Victor Lindelof pass before firing an unstoppable shot past Aaron Ramsdale, and United ramped up the pressure on the home side thereafter.

Anthony Martial completed a rapid turnaround for Red Devils seven minutes later, after being found by a delightful chipped through ball by Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman rounding Ramsdale before poking the ball home.

Article continues below

Solskjaer's men continued to force the Blades deep into their own half at the start of the second period, and were rewarded for their efforts when Rashford linked up with Martial to finish off a swift counter-attacking move to extend their lead to 3-1.

United are now the first side in Premier League history to have scored two or more goals in ten consecutive away games, and the first to achieve the feat in the English top-flight in 60 years - with Tottenham the last club to hit the same mark in 1960.

The Manchester outfit have flattered to deceive with their performances at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, but they must now be considered genuine title contenders heading into the festive period, with their two main forwards seemingly firing on all cylinders once again.