Man Utd star Christian Eriksen reveals idol he discovered by playing Football Manager

Christian Eriksen says that Roma legend Francesco Totti became one of his childhood idols because of the computer game Football Manager.

Eriksen named Totti as one of two idols

Says he became a hero because of video game

Also named Michael Laudrup as a favourite

WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen was asked who his favourite players were when he was growing up and he pointed to 2006 World Cup winner Totti as well as Denmark legend Michael Laudrup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had two. [Francesco] Totti because I played Football Manager and then, after, it was Laudrup," he told said in a question and answer session with United fans. "Michael Laudrup, the one and only. Just because he was Danish and I liked his style."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Totti spent the entirety of his professional career with Roma before retiring in 2017 and has gone down as one of the club's greatest ever players, winning Serie A in 2001 and the World Cup with Italy. Laudrup, meanwhile, enjoyed successful spells at Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Ajax and made 104 appearances for Denmark.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERIKSEN? Denmark have taken one point from their two World Cup matches and need to win the clash against Australia on Wednesday to have a chance of progressing to the last 16.