‘Man Utd can get better & should be title challengers’ – Brown feeling buoyant in Premier League battle

The former Red Devils defender, who collected five crowns in his playing days, sees no reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can’t rise to the summit

Manchester United can get even better this season, with issues at Old Trafford still to be addressed, and have to be considered part of the Premier League title battle, says Wes Brown.

The Red Devils have seen a stunning run of form away from home position them within touching distance of the frontrunners in 2020-21.

Six successive victories have been collected on their travels this term, with 18 points picked up from games in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have trailed.

More teams

That success is yet to be replicated in Manchester, but ambitious outfits always have room for improvement.

Brown believes the Red Devils can put themselves in the mix for a first top-flight crown since 2013 if momentum can be established in their back yard, with European disappointment being countered in domestic competition.

The former United defender told Sky Sports: “When we got knocked out of the Champions League everyone was a bit distraught at that, but at the same time you look at the league and no-one has really pushed on yet.

“We are there and we can challenge for it. We can get very tight now, especially at the back, and we know we have got the threat going forward.”

A meeting with arch-rivals Leeds, who are back among the elite for the first time in 16 years, is next on the agenda for United.

Brown is looking forward to seeing the Whites return to Old Trafford and believes another title marker can be put down by Solskjaer’s side heading into the festive period.

The ex-England international added: “I’m happy that Leeds are back in the Premier League. This was always a big game when I was a kid, so it’s good that it’s back on.

Article continues below

“This is a game that we do need to win because we can push on. We are doing well but at home we can get a little bit better.

“We can definitely think about starting to challenge. We will see where it is after Christmas.”

After playing host to Leeds, the Red Devils have a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Everton and Premier League meetings with Leicester and Wolves to take them through to the end of the calendar year.