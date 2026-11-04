'It was right!' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on 'lies' and being DROPPED by Michael Carrick

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Bruno Fernandes has publicly backed Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after inspiring a dramatic comeback victory against Roma in the Champions League. The Portuguese midfielder admitted Carrick was right to drop him recently following his public criticism of the team's tactics.

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United pull off dramatic European comeback

Fernandes inspired United to a vital 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League. The Premier League side recovered from a two-goal deficit to end a dismal nine-game winless streak.

The Portuguese player delivered his standout performance of the campaign to spark the turnaround. The 32-year-old scored a penalty before creating the equaliser for Matheus Cunha. The victory eases the mounting pressure on the squad following their worst start to a season since 1986.

Fernandes accepts responsibility for being dropped

The Portuguese midfielder recently faced disciplinary action after criticising the team's tactics following a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como. Manager Carrick subsequently dropped Fernandes for the clash against Bournemouth. Speaking after the Roma victory, Fernandes addressed the situation directly and backed his manager's decision. He cleared up the widespread speculation regarding their relationship.

It's been tough, there's been a lot of speculation in the media," Fernandes told Amazon Prime. "A lot of lies around many things that have happened between me and the manager, that we have cleared the air, then after that the manager took the decision to put me on the bench because I'm not performing. Everyone thought that was a punishment for the words that I had. If it was, it was right. The manager is the one who makes the decisions."

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Shutting down the ongoing media speculation

Fernandes also moved to dismiss rumours of a deeper rift within the Old Trafford dressing room. He firmly stated that the situation has not altered his commitment to the club.

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"It doesn't change the belief I have of the manager and the staff and every player in this club," he added. "And it doesn't change my aim to win every f---ing game that I have ahead of me."

The midfielder also rejected suggestions that the squad were simply fighting to keep Carrick employed. "We don't need to save anyone's job. The club needed that win, the players needed that win," he insisted.

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Returning focus to domestic football matters

The dramatic European victory provides the Red Devils with a much-needed foundation to rebuild their fractured season. The squad have been working desperately behind the scenes to rectify their poor form.

Carrick will hope Fernandes can maintain his rediscovered rhythm as they turn their attention back to domestic duties. United have won just one Premier League fixture so far this term. The team will look to secure back-to-back victories when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.