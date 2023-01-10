Man Utd urged to pay 'big money' for Kane as Ferdinand insists 'he's not going to win anything at Spurs'

Manchester United have been urged by Rio Ferdinand to spend “big money” on Harry Kane as the prolific striker is “not going to win anything at Spurs”.

England star under contract to 2024

Yet to win a major trophy at Tottenham

Transfer speculation continues to rage

WHAT HAPPENED? Transfer talk is beginning to build around the England captain once more as he approaches the final year of his contract at Tottenham. Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in Kane during past transfer windows – as he is yet to claim a major honour in north London – but Ferdinand believes United should be doing all they can to add a proven Premier League goalscorer to Erik ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Red Devils defender has told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel: “Get Harry Kane in. Spurs fans, I'm sorry. You're not going to win anything. He's not going to win anything at Spurs. They're in a bit of turmoil at the minute. Man United, if you're going to go in the summer: ‘Let's go and find a number nine for the next three or four years to hang our hat on, to get 20-25 goals a season every year,’ where are you going? You're going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane. But at least you know you're getting a man who gets 20-25 goals a season. So Harry Kane can't be going anywhere but Man United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has remained loyal to Spurs throughout the best years of his career and is now one goal short of matching Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record for the club, while he is only two efforts away from reaching 200 in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Kane has also drawn level with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals for England, with more history set to be made there, but is unable to escape the fact that he has won no trophies at Tottenham and needs to make a big decision on his future ahead of turning 30 in July.