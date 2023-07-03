Man Utd preparing second bid of £40m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after ruling out Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

- Man Utd set to place second bid for Hojlund
- Atalanta rejected first bid for striker
- Man Utd cash-strapped due to FFP regulations
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are in search of a quality striker and were initially linked with a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane and Napoli star Victor Osimhen but Spurs have reportedly refused to do business with the Red Devils and Osimhen's price of £150m is too much for the club to match.
This has prompted the club to now turn their focus towards Atalanta's Hojlund. They have already seen an initial £31m bid knocked back by the Italian side and are now preparing to make a second £40m bid for the Danish forward.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old appeared in 42 matches for Atalanta last season in all competitions where he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, United have been left cash-strapped. They are close to sealing a deal for Mason Mount soon and will then be left with just £65m to spend on a striker and goalkeeper.
WHAT NEXT? Along with a striker, Erik ten Hag is also in search of a goalkeeper who could replace out-of-contract David De Gea in the team. They are currently linked with a number of goalkeepers, Andre Onana of Inter being the most prominent name.