Man Utd beware! Bayern Munich ready to spend €100m on a striker as they battle Red Devils for Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen & Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are set to face serious competition in their hunt for a new No.9, with Bayern Munich prepared to spend €100 million on a striker.

German giants want another goalscorer

So do Premier League giants

Proven performers in their sights

WHAT HAPPENED? That revelation has been made by Bayern president Herbert Hainer, with it previously suggested that the Bundesliga giants would be reluctant to part with a nine-figure sum (£86m/$108m) in order to acquire another goalscorer. That stance has now been relaxed, as the German champions seek to find a natural heir to Robert Lewandowski 12 months on from his move to Barcelona, with horns set to be locked with Premier League giants United when it comes to the pursuit of leading frontmen from across Europe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hainer has told Corriere dello Sport: “There aren't many strikers who can play at this level. That's why the same names are always mentioned and the competition is fierce for them. As a striker costs a lot, we have to make sure he fits in well at Bayern. The same names are mentioned in the media: Randal Kolo Muani, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Dusan Vlahovic? We are looking closely at them to see who suits Bayern best. We are also analysing the economic part. I am convinced that we will find a good solution.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are willing to spend big once a top target has been identified, with Hainer adding: “FC Bayern is able to spend 100 million euros, but of course everything has to be right for a transfer like this. We're looking for a centre-forward - but unfortunately there aren't that many like that and they're all quite expensive.”

WHAT NEXT? United are also in the hunt for a No.9 – and have been heavily linked with Tottenham talisman Kane and Napoli sensation Osimhen – while Bayern are said to be leading the race for France international Kolo Muani, who has already proven his worth in German football at Eintracht Frankfurt.