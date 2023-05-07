Man Utd & Bayern Munich target Randal Kolo Muani will cost more than €90m, insists Eintracht Frankfurt CEO

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann wants Randal Kolo Muani to stay at the German club, insisting he will cost over €90 million to sign this summer.

Striker wanted by Man Utd & Bayern

CEO says he is worth more than €90m

Frankfurt want to keep Frenchman

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been linked with the striker, who has scored 21 goals from 42 matches in all competitions this season. Reports in Germany say that Frankfurt are demanding around €90m (£80m/$100m) for him, but Hellmann insists they are not interested in selling.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has a long-term contract. It's particularly comfortable to sit on. The field of interested parties is very large and very prominent," he said on Bild TV. "I notice and feel a different number than €90 million on the international market."

Hellmann hailed Kolo Muani as "one of the hottest things currently available on the European striker market" and said his "absolutely ideal scenario" would be for the attacker to stay in Frankfurt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani, 24, joined the Bundesliga club last July after leaving Nantes, and his current deal runs until 2027. He is regarded as one of the most highly-coveted attackers on the transfer market, with Europe's richest clubs eyeing him and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Eintracht Frankfurt have not won any of their last 10 Bundesliga matches, leaving them in danger of missing out on a place in European competition next season. They will try to get their domestic campaign back on track next Saturday when they take on Mainz.