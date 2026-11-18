Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United have officially sanctioned a significant overhaul of their backroom department to facilitate the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino's preferred coaching circle. The decision signals a ruthless new era at Old Trafford as the club clears the way for the Argentine's trusted lieutenants following his move from the United States national team.

Advertisement

Major staff departures confirmed at Old Trafford

Manchester United have formally announced the exits of five prominent members of their backroom setup as the club transitions into a new chapter. The decision comes as part of a strategic clearing of the decks to accommodate Pochettino's inner circle, who have followed the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss to Manchester following his recent stint with the US national team. The Argentine tactician arrived at Carrington on Wednesday via private jet to begin his work in earnest, signalling an immediate shift in the club's daily operations.

The club acknowledged the contributions of the departing individuals in an official statement, expressing gratitude for their service during a period of transition. 'We would like to thank the group for their total commitment, dedication and professionalism, and we wish them all good luck for the future,' the club stated.

Carrick's associates follow the former manager out

The restructuring has also seen several individuals closely linked with Michael Carrick's tenure depart the club, including Jonny Evans, who previously worked as his assistant after taking up the role alongside interim manager Darren Fletcher. The 38-year-old won three Premier League titles as a player with Manchester United in the 2008-09, 2010-11 and 2012-13 seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson, before going on to represent West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

Steve Holland has also vacated his position after only 11 months at the club. The former England national team assistant, who arrived at Manchester United with a high reputation in January, leaves as Pochettino seeks to install his own tactical experts. Former Newcastle United and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate has also departed, having worked alongside Carrick both at Old Trafford and during his time as Middlesbrough manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reshuffle hits the academy and goalkeeping departments

The changes extend beyond the senior tactical staff, reaching into the club's long-term coaching infrastructure. Travis Binnion, who previously excelled as the manager of the Under-21 side, has left his role as a first-team coach. Binnion had spent five years with the Red Devils, playing a pivotal role in the development of young talents.

Furthermore, the goalkeeping department has also been affected by the arrival of the Pochettino regime. Craig Mawson, the former Burnley goalkeeper who joined the club during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in charge, has officially left his post.

Man Utd struggling near relegation zone

Manchester United currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with just eight points from their opening 10 matches, having managed only one victory so far this season. They are now preparing for a highly anticipated clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, as they look to improve their disappointing league form.