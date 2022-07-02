Manchester United match Arsenal's €45m Martinez bid with Ajax eying Premier League bidding war

The Argentina international wants a move to the Premier League this summer - and two English giants are going head to head for him

Manchester United have made a formal offer to Ajax for Lisandro Martinez, GOAL can confirm.

Erik ten Hag is keen on reuniting with Martinez at Old Trafford, having spent the past three years working with the defender in Amsterdam.

Man Utd have now formally tabled a bid as they look to beat Arsenal to the Argentina international.

What are the details of Man Utd's Martinez bid?

The bid is in the region of Arsenal’s latest offer for Martinez, which was around €40 million (£35m), plus a further €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

Ajax have yet to officially respond to the most recent bids and continue to privately insist they do not want to sell the 24-year-old.

There is a feeling among those close to the player that the Dutch champions want to delay things for as long as possible in an attempt to spark even more of a bidding war between the Premier League rivals.

What is Martinez’s view on a summer transfer?

Martinez is currently on holiday, where GOAL has been told he is following events closely.

He is currently taking a relaxed view of the situation, but has made it known that he wants to move to England and is expected to start pushing if nothing changes soon.

Martinez’s desire to move to the Premier League is expected to ultimately prove decisive over the coming weeks.

Article continues below

Those close to the situation believe that the defender’s previous connection with ten Hag might give United an advantage over Arsenal in their pursuit, but insist that he is still open to a move to North London and that he is a big admirer of Mikel Arteta’s ideas.

Arsenal have been in talks with Martinez’s representatives since the start of the year in an attempt to lure the player to Emirates Stadium this summer.

Further reading