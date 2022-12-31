Man Utd star Antony pays tribute to Pele with under-shirt message during minute of applause for Brazil legend

Antony paid tribute to Pele following his passing on Thursday as he unveiled a message under his shirt prior to kick-off against Wolves.

Antony reveals tribute for Pele

Message read 'Rest in peace'

Legendary Brazilian passed away on Thursday WHAT HAPPENED? Just before Manchester United's Premier League clash against Wolves, during a minute of applause for the Brazil legend, Antony lifted his shirt to pay tribute. The message read: 'Descanse em Paz Pele', which translates to 'Rest in Peace Pele'. Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, with the football world having united to pay their respects following the death of one the greatest players ever to play the game.