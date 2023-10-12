Man Utd forward Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin arrives in Manchester for police interview over assault allegations

Gabriela Cavallin, the former girlfriend of Manchester United forward Antony, is in England for a police interview regarding assault allegations.

Brazil international Antony stands accused of having subjected his former partner to physical and mental abuse.

Cavallin claims to have been attacked by the 23-year-old on four occasions – including twice in the UK – while two other women have also lodged assault allegations.

Antony maintains his innocence and voluntarily met with police forces in Sao Paulo and Manchester during September.

Article continues below

Cavallin is now on British shores for interviews of her own, with the DJ and influencer sharing images on social media of her visiting a rainy Manchester city centre and the famous Chinawhite nightclub.

Instagram

Instagram

Antony has not been arrested, charged or placed under any restrictions and has returned to training at United after initially being granted an indefinite leave of absence.

The Premier League side said after clearing Antony to link back up with Erik ten Hag’s squad: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”

Antony was dropped from the Brazil squad in September after the allegations from Cavallin first emerged, and he has not been included in their latest selection for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Uruguay.