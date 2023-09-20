'Because of me we didn't win' - Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana gives honest assessment after glaring error helps Bayern Munich to victory in Champions League

Andre Onana owned his mistake after after a glaring error helped Bayern Munich emerge triumphant in their Champions League match on Wednesday.

Bayern edged out Man Utd 4-3

Onana's error helped Sane score

Goalkeeper admitted it was his worst game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroonian's horrendous error was enough to undo the splendid start by Erik ten Hag's men against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Just before the half-hour mark, Leroy Sane fired a shot from distance that went straight towards Onana. However, the keeper fluffed his lines and could only divert it into his own net which shifted the momentum of the game. Moments later, Serge Gnabry scored a second for Bayern which put the Bavarians firmly in control of proceedings before half-time.

Although Rasmus Hojlund struck early in the second half and Casemiro chipped in with two late goals, their efforts were not enough to salvage a point for the Red Devils as Harry Kane and teenager Mathys Tel added to the scoreline to seal a 4-3 victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: The shot-stopper was distraught after the match and admitted that his mistake cost United three points.

Article continues below

"I'm the one who let the team down. The team were good, I think because of me we didn't win the game," he said to TNT Sports.

"This is the life of a goalkeeper. It was the key point. I have to learn from it, be strong, move on. I have a lot to prove. To be honest my start in Manchester is not how I want. This was probably my worst game. It's tough, it's a tough time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making a big-money switch to Old Trafford from Inter in the summer, the goalkeeper finds himself under immense pressure having already conceded 14 goals in six matches. He has already committed a number of costly errors and the latest howler will further put him firmly under the scanner.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Onana will hope to redeem himself when United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.