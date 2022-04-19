Liverpool and Manchester United fans will unite in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his newborn son.

The supporters will make the gesture in the seventh minute of Tuesday's Premier League match between the sides at Anfield.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son in a message on social media on Monday, while also revealing the birth of a baby girl, with the pair previously stating that they had been expecting twins.

What was said?

Manchester United revealed that the idea of a gesture in honour of Ronaldo's baby boy was originally suggested by Liverpool fans.

As well as the applause in the seventh minute, a reference to Ronaldo's shirt number, the two sets of players will also wear black armbands at the Red Devils' request.

It has already been confirmed that Ronaldo will miss Tuesday's game in order to be with his family.

A statement on the Manchester United website read: "Fans of Manchester United and Liverpool will unite in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at tonight’s match between the two teams at Anfield.

"A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina, after they announced the loss of their new-born baby boy on Monday.

"Messages of support from across the football world are continually flooding in on social media and everybody’s thoughts are with the Ronaldo family right now.

"While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team."

