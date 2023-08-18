Man Utd have their Alessia Russo replacement! Red Devils complete signing of Brazilian forward Geyse from Barcelona

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Geyse Da Silva Ferreira from Barcelona.

Brazilian seals move from Barcelona

Replaces now-departed Russo

Geyse "Happy to be here"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils unveiled the 25-year-old in a news conference at Old Trafford. Geyse helped former club Barcelona to a league title and a Champions League win and had previously collected silverware in Portugal with Benfica.

WHAT THEY SAID: Geyse couldn't hide her delight at clinching the move, as she told the club website: "I am very happy to be here," she said. "Signing for United has been a very special day for me and my family. I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank everyone for making it happen."

United manager Marc Skinner, added: "Geyse is a proven winner on the biggest stages. She has won both domestic and international honours and her winning mentality is an important addition to our team, ahead of a busy campaign across several important competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Geyse arrives as United's replacement for Alessia Russo, who left to join Arsenal earlier this summer on a free transfer having been the club's top scorer in each of the last two seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United will be cheering on their three representatives - Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem - as well as Russo in Sunday's World Cup Final against Spain in Sydney.