Man Utd agree personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund as Red Devils prepare to launch opening transfer bid for Atalanta striker

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund and are ready to launch an opening transfer bid for the Atalanta striker.

United agree personal terms with Hojlund

Will submit an official bid

Atalanta demanding £60m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are ready to launch their first official bid for Hojlund after they agreed on personal terms with the Danish international. Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants a striker to pair up with Marcus Rashford and the Premier League giants have zeroed in on La Dea hitman Hojlund.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been in talks with the Serie A outfit and had previously offered cash plus players, reported to be Fred and Donny van de Beek, but the option was rejected out-of-hand by Atalanta. They have set a minimum price tag of €70 million (£60m/$78m) for Hojlund and want the entire payment to be made in cash.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, FFP restrictions could pose a challenge for United to meet the price tag. Hence, they must sell to execute the deal and comply with the regulations. Moreover, they want to add a midfielder to their roster and have been scouting Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan is not the only midfield target for the Red Devils, with Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka also linked with a move to Old Trafford.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXt? Hojlund has a contract with Atalanta until 2027, hence the Italian side have the advantage in negotiations as they will be in no hurry to sell.