Man City star Gabriel Jesus issues response as he's asked if he wants to play for a club like Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's side may have returned from Spain with an advantage, but they do not feel that they are already through in the Champions League

Gabriel Jesus insists that he remains happy at Manchester City as he responded to a question asking whether he would like to play for a club like Real Madrid at some point in his career.

With City set for a two-year European ban - a decision they have appealed - the young Brazilian forward may be one that will consider his future, but he says he is only focussed on the present with Pep Guardiola's side.

He did, however, confess that he "always wants more" in his career.

"I have a contract with City and I am very happy with the season I am having, being able to play, score goals and help my team," he told AS. "I am very happy with the year I am having and I'm not thinking about transfer issues.

"I am still the same dreamer as I was when I was wearing the Palmeiras shirt, the boy who wanted to conquer great things and achieve big goals.

"I am still very young, despite having already won important titles in my career. I always want more and to fly high."

Meanwhile, he says that City do not feel that they have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, despite beating Madrid 2-1 in their last-16 first-leg encounter on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind to a goal on the hour mark from Isco at the Bernabeu, but they battled back to get the win as the Brazilian and then Kevin De Bruyne were on target in the closing 12 minutes, with Sergio Ramos also dismissed for the hosts.

It means that the Spaniards will have to score at least twice in England to progress, and while this would seem to point to City being strong favourites, the Brazilian forward says he and his team-mates are prepared to take nothing for granted.

"Wednesday was one of the most important and significant goals of my career,” he said. “It was a very difficult game, we all know the importance and size of Real Madrid. That is why I say that I am very happy and sure I will always remember this great night.

"But now we have to focus on the return match. There is nothing done or resolved, we do not trust [that City are already through] – they are Real Madrid. They have a lot of quality and we will have to concentrate."

Meanwhile, Jesus felt that the red card received by the Madrid captain for bringing down the Brazil international as he bore down on goal was a logical decision by referee Daniele Orsato.

"It was a normal situation," he said. "I was going towards goal and suffered a blow to my legs.

"Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders in history, I respect him and his career very much. I did my job and I am happy because we won."

The return match takes place at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.