Man City reward Julian Alvarez! Contract extension given to Argentina forward amid promising debut season

- City agree new deal with Alvarez
- Argentina striker commits to club until 2028
- Alvarez has scored 10 goals in first season with City
WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez has agreed a one-year extension on his contract with City, keeping him with the club until 2028.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez is in his first season with City after agreeing a move from Argentine giants River Plate in January 2022. He has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances this season in all competitions.
WHAT THEY SAID: “This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing," Alvarez told City's official club website. “I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential."
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley - coached by former City defender Vincent Kompany - in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.