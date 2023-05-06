Man City manager Pep Guardiola wants to 'work with Ilkay Gundogan in the future' in signal that midfielder could sign new contract

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he would like to keep working with Ilkay Gundogan after he scored twice in a 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gundogan scored twice to fire City to victory over Leeds and even could have had a hat-trick but hit the post from the penalty spot. The German midfielder is Guardiola's longest serving player although he could be in his final month with the club as his contract expires in June. But the Catalan coach said no decision had been taken yet and insisted he would like to continue working with the 32-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's not necessary today for him to perform really well, score two goals to know exactly how I like this player how I enjoy all this time working with him and how I'd like to work with him in the future," Guardiola told a press conference. "It's not necessary that Gundo scores two incredible goals or how good he played today, reading the spaces. He has everything, incredible running in the final third, what a hungry midfielder, how intelligent, how good he is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan has been heavily linked to a move to Barcelona in the summer, with the cash-strapped Catalans making a recent habit of signing players who are out of contract in order to avoid paying transfer fees. However, the player's agent and uncle Ilhan has insisted that he is still undecided on his future.

WHAT NEXT? City visit Real Madrid on Tuesday in a Champions League semi-final first leg, hoping to avenge their dramatic defeat to Los Blancos in last year's competition.