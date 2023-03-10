Man City boss Pep Guardiola reacts to police investigation into alleged Kyle Walker indecent exposure & groping caught on CCTV

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered his thoughts amid the recent police investigation into defender Kyle Walker over events at a bar.

The 32-year-old England international is alleged to have exposed himself in a Manchester bar over the weekend, while also touching a woman's breasts.

Cheshire Police confirmed on Thursday that they were investigating the incident, although no arrests have been made at this early stage.

In a press conference on Saturday, Guardiola respected the internal nature of the case. He did, however, call on players to be more aware of their actions in the public eye.

“[It’s a] private issue, we will sort it internally, speaking with him. This is not the place to speak about private situations,” the City boss told reporters.

When asked whether players need to be more careful in public, Guardiola responded: “Definitely. It’s completely different than years ago. They know it. When you open the door at home they need to know they will be filmed whatever they do. That is society.”

