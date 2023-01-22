Man City goalkeeper Ederson 'won't change' playing style despite glaring error in Tottenham win

Manchester City 'keeper Ederson is adamant he will keep playing out from the back despite his mistake which gifted Tottenham their opener on Thursday.

Ederson at fault for Tottenham opener

Insists he 'won't change' playing style

Boasts third-worst save percentage

WHAT HAPPENED? A lackadaisical pass to Sky Blues midfielder Rodri sold the Spaniard short, allowing Dejan Kulusevski to pounce and put his side 1-0 just before the break, a lead they would double shortly after. Luckily for Ederson, Spurs were up to their usual tricks and threw away a two-goal advantage in 18 second-half minutes as City won 4-2, but the scare hasn't deterred the Brazilian from keeping to his usual playing style.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Football, in the way I play, the team plays, we can make mistakes. We need to be prepared for all circumstances," Ederson told City's official website. "Against Tottenham my mistake ended up in a goal but I won’t change my way of playing, always calm, searching for the best solution. It’s not the first time or the last that I made a mistake, and I’ll keep doing the same things. Yes, it’s one of the build-ups we have, with me playing as a third defender. It makes the distance bigger from the opponent who is trying to put pressure on me, so I can have more time for the first touch and take the best decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian hasn't just been at fault for errors leading to goals, though, as he boasts one of the worst save percentages in the Premier League. His rate of 59.2% is the third lowest in the division, below the likes of Leicester's Danny Ward (62.8%) and Robert Sanchez of Brighton (62%). Only Saints 'keeper Gavin Bazuna (57.8%) and Bournemouth's Mark Travers (50%) boast worse percentages.

WHAT NEXT FOR EDERSON? Despite the Brazilian's shortcomings, City remain within five points of leaders Arsenal, and could narrow that gap to just two with a win over Wolves on Sunday.